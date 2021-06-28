Jamie Lynn Fights Breaks Silence On Britney’s Conservatorship & Insists ‘I Support My Sister’

While on the verge of tears, Jamie Lynn Spears said she’s always ‘loved, adored, and supported’ her sister Britney Spears, no matter what other fans think.

“Hey, everybody. I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn Spears said at the start of a series of Instagram Stories published on Monday (June 28), days after Britney Spears testified about the “abusive” conditions of her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie Lynn, 30, broke her silence over the conservatorship while addressing the #FreeBritney fans who apparently think she hasn’t supported Britney, 39, enough. Jamie said that the “only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But now that she’s very, clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I could follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” said Jamie Lynn. “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freakin’ big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the [music] world the way she has so many times before. Because I have nothing to gain or lose, either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness.”

“I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as a sister, as an aunt to those boys,” Jamie Lynn said while wiping away years, referencing Britney and Kevin Federline’s two sons, Sean Federline, 15, and 14-year-old Jayden Federline. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you, I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

“I mean, I’ve worked since I was nine years old. I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was ten years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself,” continued Jamie Lynn. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new council — like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, no on a big public platform, but a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.”

“If ending the conservatorship or flying to marks or whatever else she wants to do to be happy, I support that. 100 percent,” she concluded. “Because I support my sister, I love my sister, always have, always will. So long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Britney testified on Wednesday (June 23), telling Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she “want(s) to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.” Britney said that the conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, forced her to work against her will, prevented her from getting married (and forced her to get an IUD to prevent her from getting pregnant.) “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK, and I’m happy,” she said, adding that she would “sue” her family and her management team if she could. “The people who did that to me should not be able to walk away so easily.”