Britney Spears Apologizes For ‘Pretending’ To Be OK ‘The Past 2 Years’: ‘I Was Embarrassed’ To Share The Truth

In her 1st post since speaking in court, Britney Spears confessed her life is ‘not perfect at all’ but ‘pretending’ she was ‘ok’ helped her cope.

Britney Spears, 39, returned to Instagram with a message just a day after speaking at a court hearing pertaining to her on-going conservatorship. “I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it’s not,” the In The Zone singer wrote on Thursday, June 24. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years…I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she confessed.

She went on to explain that pretending she was okay “helped” her cope as she struggled to fight the conservatorship agreement under her father Jamie Spears, 68. “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” she added, including a photo of an Albert Einstein quote which read, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them fairytales.” The quote was included on a watercolor image of a child holding a teddy bear in a forest.

“I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell…I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence… existence…and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales,” she explained. In recent years, Britney has become known for her eccentric social media posts, which include everything from dance routines, fan Q&As, selfies and more. Early on in the post, she also made reference to her mother Lynne Spears, 66, who Britney claimed would not allow her to get her hair or nails done for a year. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones said that her client was a “very concerned mother” after Britney’s shocking testimony, according to US Weekly.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret…I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted, my life seems to look and be pretty amazing…I think that’s what we all strive for,” Britney penned, noting that was “one of” her mother’s “best traits…no matter how sh*tty a day was.” Britney also said she pretended that “everything was ok” for the sake of her and siblings Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, and Bryan Spears, 44.

The post comes just a day after the pop star made a number of bombshell allegations about her 13 year long conservatorship. During her 24 minute statement, the Kentwood, Louisiana native compared her father Jamie to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over the superstar. She also alleged that her conservators “won’t let me have a baby” with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, due to an IUD she can’t remove. Notably, Britney is already mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

Sam seemingly responded to the news of Britney speaking out with a cryptic message of his own. “You’re welcome,” the model captioned a series of videos, along with a laughing-crying emoji, just a minute before Britney’s own post went live. Sam included a series of silly videos of he and Britney trying various face filters, including the popular dog one, as well as ones that created other effects. The selfie-filmed videos appeared to be taken on a private jet.

She also claimed that she was “forced” into doing her 2018 Piece Of Me tour against her own will. “I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do. My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney,” Britney explained in her appearance on June 23. “My own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour. He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour,” she said.