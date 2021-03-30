How Britney Spears Is Doing Amid Conservatorship Drama With Dad Jamie

We have how Britney Spears is holding up in her battle to have dad Jamie removed permanently from her now 13 year conservatorship.

It seems like after 13 long years, Britney Spears is fighting harder than ever to have her dad Jamie Spears, 68, removed as co-conservator of her finances, career and estate and have wealth managers Bessemer Trust assume full control. Throughout the drama, the 39-year-old singer is staying strong, especially with the help of her loving boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27.

“Britney has been doing really well despite the constant battle over her conservatorship. She is doing everything she can to focus on her health and Sam is 100% behind her daily routine and workouts,” a source close to the “Toxic” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has been eating really well and doing a lot of cooking with Sam. She also has been writing a lot and looking to the future,” the insider continues. In a Feb. 23 Instagram post, Britney revealed she’d undergone a slow but steady slim down over the last six months thanks to practicing portion control when it came to her meals, and her body was feeling “way better now” as a result.

One area where those closest to the Britney are concerned is the comments sections of her more unusual Instagram posts. She’s frequently asked by fans if she’s okay, with others worried that she’s unwell. But it is all out of love and concern for the iconic singer.

“Britney feels a ton of support from fans. Those closest to Britney prefer she didn’t read comments on social media in case people are unkind, but she insists because she wants to know what people are saying. Her team wants her to thrive and feels the comments can be more harmful,” our source adds.

Britney just made a legal move that would prove a huge victory for her in her conservatorship. She requested that her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery be made permanent in her position of conservator of Britney’s “person,” according to Mar. 23 court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com. Jodi will have a say in who Britney can and can’t see, and will be able to liaise with Britney’s medical team on health issues. A hearing is set in the matter for Apr. 27.

Jodi temporarily took over as conservator in 2019, when Britney’s dad Jamie had to step down for a period of time due to health reasons. While he’s still co-conservator over her career and finances, Britney has been fighting to have him removed from her conservatorship altogether. She told the court in Nov. 2020 through her lawyer that she’s “afraid” of Jamie and refuses to return to performing until he no longer has control over her life. Britney and her legal team are soldiering on in the effort to have Jamie removed from any conservatorship powers over his daughter.