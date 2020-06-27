Britney Spears Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram: Get Ready To Have A ‘Tight Buttocks’

Britney Spears is letting fans in on her exact workout to achieve ‘buns of steel.’ She showed off the exercises in her home gym, which is looking great after she accidentally burned it down in 2019.

It’s so great to see Britney Spears happy, healthy and sharing her love of physical fitness with her fans. The 38-year-old decided to let her Instagram followers in on how she keeps her “buttocks” — as she so cutely used the word — super tight, and it involves a series of many leg lifts that anyone can do at home. That’s where Brit taped the exercise video that she shared via Instagram on June 26. It showed the singer inside her Thousand Oaks, CA home gym, which she accidentally burned down after a candle mishap in late 2019. Fortunately, the rebuild is coming along nicely.

“Hi guys. I’m in my gym today. Yes it is the gym that I burnt down. It’s still not fixed yet, but I’m getting there,” Brit revealed at the start of the video, still sounding a little embarrassed about the incident. Two treadmills, as well as blue and pink floor mats could be seen behind her. “Anyhow. I’m going to show you guys what I do to work out,” she exclaimed.

Britney looked super fit in a pale pink Victoria’s Secret sports bra. She wore her trademark belly baring low-rise shorts, this time in a colorful striped pattern with a white waistband around the hip. Brit had her long, blonde hair up in a loose bun, with her new beloved bangs covering her forehead.

The mother of two explained that her routine is challenging because, “there’s a lot of repetition on one muscle group,” and then she was off to feel the burn. The “Work B*tch” singer set the video to Brandy‘s 1999 hit “Angel in Disguise, which came out one year after Brit’s 1998 debut single “…Baby One More Time” exploded onto the pop charts. What a throwback!

Brit began with a few side stretches and forward bends, and then she hit the blue mat behind her while laying on her side. She did repetitions of several different lift types with each leg, and according to her, it helps create “buns of steel.” After her sets, Brit told viewers about her leg movements and how she does “three sets of fifty out, then in and out.” She explained that while she didn’t show it, she also “does circles of 50 with both legs.” Whew, that would cause some serious burn!

“Then you take in and you do an ‘L’ shape and you bring your legs forward to bring your buttocks a little closer forward,” she continued, motioning with her hands and body. “And its doing the muscles in a different way in your buttocks so you can have buns of steel,” Britney detailed, giving a slight British accent to the word “buttocks” each time she said it in such a cute way.

Britney then continued on to show off various leg lifts and raises, as well as squats and jumping jacks. She also wanted fans to know the exact day she filmed her exercise video. At the end of the five minute vid, she showed off her phone’s calendar to the person filming and said, “Okay guys, this is just to prove I shot this workout video on June 21st, Father’s Day. And you know what that means. July 4th is coming up soon. It’s time to celebrate!” Assuming one can still stand up after the leg burn from all of those lifts.