Britney Spears Poses For New Photo Without A Shirt On As She Sounds Off On ‘Body Image’

Britney Spears posed without a top in a recent Instagram post, criticizing ‘consultations’ for cosmetic improvements in a body-positive message.

Britney Spears, 39, is no stranger to sharing risqué photos to her Instagram — she certainly has the physique for it! This time, on Thursday, Oct. 14, the “Baby One More Time” singer went topless for a purpose as she critiqued the practice of getting “consultations” for surgery by doctors who would then inform what’s “wrong” with your body. “What is it with consultations for body improvements????” the princess of pop questioned her followers in the caption. “Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences[?]”

Britney went on to suggest that perhaps she was “extremely sensitive” but noted she’d rather “fall off a cliff” than receive that kind of consultation. “[Having] a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image … lesson learned 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻!!!! Psss kiss my white ass 💋🍑👋🏻 !!!!!” the singer quipped while holding both breasts in her hands. Britney also wore jean shorts unbuttoned and a string of silver necklaces with different colored pieces on them, flowing her wavy blond tresses over her shoulder and shooting an intimate look at the camera.

The “Stronger” songstress, who is currently engaged to Sam Asghari, 27, has continued to bare her bikini bod in numerous photos, also posting messages of gratitude and positivity. Recently, Britney wore nothing but red bikini bottoms with red knee-high boots in an Instagram pic from Oct. 4.

Although fans are excited for Britney’s newfound freedom after father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship, Family Law Attorney, founder, and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, had some thoughts on Britney’s Instagram posts, fearing the more body-bearing shots could be harmful to the pop star.

“The initial reason the conservatorship was put in place is because of Britney’s very public meltdown several years ago along with other questionable patterns of behavior, which made those people around her question her mental stability,” Sabrina shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible that the photos Britney recently posted online could be brought forward as evidence of her mental state at the hearing in November; however, the photos likely will not be strong enough evidence on their own to prevent ending the conservatorship.”