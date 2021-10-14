See Pic

Britney Spears Poses For New Photo Without A Shirt On As She Sounds Off On ‘Body Image’

Britney Spears
MEGA
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Britney Spears posed without a top in a recent Instagram post, criticizing ‘consultations’ for cosmetic improvements in a body-positive message.

Britney Spears, 39, is no stranger to sharing risqué photos to her Instagram — she certainly has the physique for it! This time, on Thursday, Oct. 14, the “Baby One More Time” singer went topless for a purpose as she critiqued the practice of getting “consultations” for surgery by doctors who would then inform what’s “wrong” with your body. “What is it with consultations for body improvements????” the princess of pop questioned her followers in the caption. “Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences[?]”

Britney went on to suggest that perhaps she was “extremely sensitive” but noted she’d rather “fall off a cliff” than receive that kind of consultation. “[Having] a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image … lesson learned 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻!!!! Psss kiss my white ass 💋🍑👋🏻 !!!!!” the singer quipped while holding both breasts in her hands. Britney also wore jean shorts unbuttoned and a string of silver necklaces with different colored pieces on them, flowing her wavy blond tresses over her shoulder and shooting an intimate look at the camera. 

The “Stronger” songstress, who is currently engaged to Sam Asghari, 27, has continued to bare her bikini bod in numerous photos, also posting messages of gratitude and positivity. Recently, Britney wore nothing but red bikini bottoms with red knee-high boots in an Instagram pic from Oct. 4.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears poses at an event. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Although fans are excited for Britney’s newfound freedom after father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship, Family Law Attorney, founder, and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, had some thoughts on Britney’s Instagram posts, fearing the more body-bearing shots could be harmful to the pop star.

“The initial reason the conservatorship was put in place is because of Britney’s very public meltdown several years ago along with other questionable patterns of behavior, which made those people around her question her mental stability,” Sabrina shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible that the photos Britney recently posted online could be brought forward as evidence of her mental state at the hearing in November; however, the photos likely will not be strong enough evidence on their own to prevent ending the conservatorship.”