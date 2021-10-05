Britney Spears’ Risqué Instagram Photos May ‘Jeopardize’ Her Conservatorship, Lawyer Warns

Britney Spears celebrated her dad Jamie’s suspension by sharing risqué photos, but could they actually hurt her conservatorship case?

Britney Spears, 39, is full of joy over the latest change in her conservatorship case. With her estranged father being suspended as conservator, the pop star has got plenty to celebrate. But, could her risqué photos on Instagram do more harm than good? Family Law Attorney, founder, and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, has some thoughts on the matter.

“The initial reason the conservatorship was put in place is because of Britney’s very public meltdown several years ago along with other questionable patterns of behavior, which made those people around her question her mental stability,” Sabrina shares with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible that the photos Britney recently posted online could be brought forward as evidence of her mental state at the hearing in November; however, the photos likely will not be strong enough evidence on their own to prevent ending the conservatorship.”

The Stronger singer, who is currently engaged to Sam Asghari, 27, has been sharing positive messages, gratitude, excitement, and even a few risqué pics on the gram since the latest revelations. Most recently, Britney wore nothing but red bikini bottoms with red knee-high boots in an Instagram pic from Oct. 4.

The mom-of-of-two captioned the photo, “Pssss you heard me … kiss it !!!!” with kissy lips, a peach, and crying laughing face emojis. As of late, the singer has been letting her hair down and letting fans in a bit more on her fun social media posts. And whether that affects her conservatorship case is yet to be determined as her next court date is set for Nov. 12.

“One could argue this is Britney being true to her authentic self, and finally feeling empowered to be her own person and make her own decisions. Personal choices, decisions, and actions relative to character, values, integrity, etc. usually are not in and of themselves enough to affect a conservatorship ruling,” Sabrina continued. “On the other hand, if those choices, decisions, and patterns of behavior corroborate [the] evidence that she may be mentally unstable, then her freedom from this oppressive conservatorship may be jeopardized.”

In either case, the pop star is enjoying the moment and her newfound freedom. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!,” the star’s Oct.4 Instagram caption read. She continued, “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!”