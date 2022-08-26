Britney Spears Poses Nude To Celebrate The Release Of ‘Hold Me Closer’: Photo

Britney Spears, 40, shared a nude photo of herself on Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, to celebrate the release of her first song in six years! The princess of pop released her highly anticipated new single with Elton John, 75, on August 26, called “Hold Me Closer.” In the photo, Britney left little to the imagination as she was fully nude with only a towel covering her lower half, as she covered her chest with her hands! Now that’s one way to celebrate!

Britney’s naked photo comes just four hours after she shared a video of herself in the tub while she gave a shoutout to her collaborator, Elton. The “Tiny Dancer” singer also reshared the video to his Instagram and wrote, “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song!”

And despite Britney’s joy, she also wrote a message that same day on Twitter to reveal that she is refocusing herself and choosing “happiness.” The Grammy-winner wrote, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.” Her Twitter message arrived the same day that the mom-of-two deleted her Instagram, which she is known to do periodically.

She also went on to add, “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!” And we couldn’t be happier for Britney!

While Britney and Elton’s song was released on August 26, the singer wrote about the track on Twitter two days prior. “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!” And it’s clear that her fans are absolutely loving the song, as it is currently the number one song on iTunes!

Just days before the song’s release Elton also teased the new track with a video on Instagram of him singing the song live. He captioned the video, “Sneak peak of Hold Me Closer – out this Friday”. The iconic singer also took to Twitter to share his happiness for the song’s release and love for Britney. He wrote, “I’m thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!” Excuse us while we dance into the weekend with this hot new summer single!