Britney Spears Celebrates Success Of Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet In The Bathtub: Watch

“Holy s**!” Britney Spears, 40, exclaimed on Aug. 26, while naked in her bathtub after learning that her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer” had hit “number one in 40 countries”. The singer’s excitement was documented in a video that she shared on social media on Friday, less than 24 hours after her and the 75-year-old icon’s duet dropped on iTunes and Spotify. She even used a British accent in her video, which made her message that much more entertaining.

As you can see in the 13-second clip above, Britney starts the video by saying hello to Sir Elton John before revealing that their song is at the top of the charts. She then yells, “Holy s***”, as we previously revealed, and adds, “I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well.”

Following the release of the song, Elton shared his own statement, saying, “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.” Britney also said, “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

The remix of Elton’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer,” marks Britney’s first new song since December 2020, when she teamed with Backstreet Boys for the song “Matches”, which was actually from her Glory recording sessions and not released with the album’s initial launch in 2016. This is also Britney’s first song since ending her 13-year conservatorship in Nov. 2021. We can’t wait to see what she drops next!