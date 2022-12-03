Britney Spears Says She Looks ‘Exactly’ Like Jessica Simpson In New Photo Posted On Her 41st Birthday

Britney Spears showed off her similar features to Jessica Simpson in an Instagram photo of herself on Friday. The singer, who was celebrating her 41st birthday, shared the paparazzi-taken close-up snapshot and it showed her looking naturally pretty as her hair was pulled back and she looked away from the camera and down. She wore a black and white checkered coat over a turquoise top and appeared to have little, if any, makeup on.

“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which received a lot of responses from fans. “You are beautiful as always,” one fan commented while another wrote, “to be fair, jessica looked like you… happy birthday Britney.” A third shared, “Wow, you really do” and a fourth complimented her “checkerboard top.”

Before Britney’s Jessica-related post, she made headlines when she gave a shoutout to her sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline. The proud mom shared photos of the teens in separate posts along with the same special message alongside them. She reportedly hasn’t seen them in “months” so the posts came as a bit of a surprise.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote.

Britney also gave a shoutout to her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she’s had a rocky relationship with in the recent past. She showed her love and support for her latest projects and shared gorgeous photos of the singer and actress. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” she wrote in the post.