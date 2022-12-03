Britney Spears Shares Emotional Tribute To Sons Sean, 17, & Jayden, 16, On Her 41st Birthday: ‘I Send My Love’

Britney Spears gave an emotional and love-filled shoutout to both of her sons on her 41st birthday on Friday. The singer shared two new posts that included photos of both Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she reportedly hasn’t seen in “months,” along with the same caption, to her Instagram page. The first post had two close-up snapshots of her oldest child wearing a white, blue, and black sweater, and the second showed her youngest smiling in a suit with a pink tie.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹,” the caption for the posts read.

Once Britney shared the tributes, her fans quickly took to the comments sections to share their own thoughts. One encouraged her that her sons will “understand” her “someday” in the future. “You gave them your world & more, they will understand some day. In the meantime, plenty of others know you are one of the best mothers in the world,” the comment read.

Another wrote, “Britney we love you !! Sending you love and strength !!! I am sure your boys love you too- just know it’s not their fault. It’s not your fault. It’s the MGMNT fault. The industry.” Others expressed concern over the star’s emotional well being and shared their love for her.

Britney’s posts for her sons come after Jayden talked about how he and his brother, whose father and guardian is Kevin Federline, hadn’t seen her in a while and wanted to fix their relationship with her, in an interview with ITV in Sept. “When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he said during the special while adding it “will take a lot of time and effort.” Kevin also opened up and claimed they didn’t attend Britney’s summer wedding to Sam Asghari because they wanted to avoid the media surrounding her private life.

“I just want her to get better mentally,” Jayden added before speaking to her directly through the camera. “I love you a lot. I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Britney followed up by accusing her sons of “abandoning” her and “being hateful” in a now deleted post, and Kevin also apparently posted an older video of her allegedly screaming at her two sons when they were younger, but also eventually deleted it.