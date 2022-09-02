Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden, 15, In Emotional Post: ‘Remember Where You Came From’

Britney Spears has some words for sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The pop star, 41, took to Instagram to respond to her sons — mainly Jayden — after the teen spoke out in defense of her father (and his grandfather) Jamie Spears, who served as Britney’s conservator for 13 years. Jayden’s interview is set to air on British network ITV on Friday, Sept. 2.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Britney began in her post, shared to her Instagram account on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!” Notably, Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 and was meant to be a temporary arrangement that ended up lasting 13 years. Judge Brenda J. Penny finally terminated the conservatorship in Nov. 2021.

“My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she added. “Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone !!!” she asked.

In the interview with documentarian Daphne Barak, Jayden — who once called his grandfather a “d***” on social media — jumped to Jamie’s defense pertaining to the conservatorship. “At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was,” he said in the interview, which was released a day prior by the Daily Mail.

“[My grandfather] doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart,” Jayden also said, noting that “he was just trying to be a father.”

Britney urged her younger son to “remember” where he “came from” in the next part of her post. “If you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! I I hope you can look in the mirror and remember…you are my child and always will be. Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love,” she wrote.

The Crossroads star was most recently pictured with her sons on a visit to the interactive Van Gogh exhibition in Los Angeles last November. The outing came about three weeks before Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end, and the Louisiana native looked elated to bond with her sons. While the outing suggested that the trio were on good terms, eyebrows were raised when the teens were not present at her June wedding to now husband Sam Asghari, 28.

Jayden explained that he and his brother did not attend the nuptials, in part, due to on-going family drama between Britney and her parents, including Jamie, mom Lynne, brother Bryan and sister Jamie Lynn. “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” the 15-year-old said. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her, I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Britney maintained, however, that she “would love nothing more” than to her two sons in the Sept. 1 post. “I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano… you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine,” she added.

“As for my mental health…mu dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you start to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!!” she said. “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what [grandma and grandpa] did to me was fine and call them not bad people…then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”