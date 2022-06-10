Britney Spears Looks Stunning In Off-The-Shoulder White Versace Wedding Dress: Photos

Britney Spears is officially married to Sam Asghari and the 40-year-old looked fabulous in her wedding dress, which was custom Versace. The couple got married in Los Angeles on June 9 and Britney looked absolutely stunning in the off-the-shoulder gown that was fitted and had a low-cut neckline.

Britney’s dress featured a tight, corset bodice with boning while the neckline was super low, revealing ample cleavage. The rest of the dress flowed down into a sheath while a massive, plunging hip-high slit was on the side of the skirt.

The singer styled the gown with a gorgeous veil that was so long, that it trailed far behind her. A white choker necklace with a gem in the center, diamond bracelets, and sheer white gloves completed her look.

This was just one of the many looks Britney wore on her wedding night, in fact, she changed into three more outfits that evening, which were all Versace. Her first look was a long-sleeve black mini dress with a super short hem, then a two-tone look, and finally, a tight red mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and fringed sleeves.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement nine months ago when Britney posted a video on Instagram on September 12, 2021. In the video, which was filmed by Sam, Britney showed off her ring and posted the caption, “I can’t f*****g believe it!!!!!!” with a bunch of engagement rings and heart emojis.

In a follow-up post, Britney posted a photo of Sam with the caption, “Words can’t even say how shocked I am … geez although the a*****e was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f*****g man in that picture is MINE !!! I’m so blessed it’s insane !!!!”

The couple first met on the set of Britney’s music video for “Slumber Party” back in 2016 and after filming, it took the couple five months to get together, Britney revealed in an interview with AMP 103.7 Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, back in 2017.

Ever since getting together in 2017, the couple has been hot and heavy and they’ve been spending every moment with one another, which we get to see in both of their social media posts. Due to the fact that we get to closely follow along with their relationship, we have been waiting with bated breath for this exciting day for months.