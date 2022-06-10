Sam Asghari Wears ‘Britney & Sam’ Shirt As Couple Leaves Wedding In ‘Just Married’ Rolls Royce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left their wedding in style! The lovebirds drove away from Brit’s mansion, where the ceremony took place, in a white Rolls Royce on June 9. The car had a big sign that read JUST MARRIED on the back, and there were flowers lining the trunk, which you can see in photos here. Britney hid from paparazzi cameras in the backseat, but Sam was fully visible. He wore a black t-shirt that said ‘BRITNEY & SAM’ on the front.

The wedding took place at Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, with celebrity guests like Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez in attendance. Britney’s wedding dress designer, Donatella Versace, was also at the wedding. Although it was an intimate affair, with just 60 people in attendance, Britney’s home was decorated beautifully and adorned with flowers for the special occasion.

Although Britney and Sam eventually tied the knot, the wedding didn’t totally go off without a hitch, though. Before the ceremony, Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested after trying to sneak into her home for the ceremony. Jason filmed himself trying to enter the house and posted the footage on Instagram Live. In the video, he claimed that Britney had invited him to the wedding herself, although that has not been confirmed. Britney and Jason were married for 55 hours after tying the knot in Las Vegas in 2005.

HollywoodLife confirmed via the Ventura Country Police Department that Jason was arrested after the incident.”We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state,” officer Wright confirmed. “He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked.” Although the incident delayed things a bit, Britney and Sam were eventually able to walk down the aisle and say their “I Dos” — and they’re now officially a married couple!