Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested After He Tries Crashing Her Wedding

Exes at weddings definitely make the celebration of love kind of uncomfortable! Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was seen trying to crash the “Toxic” singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari in a video, which can be seen here via TMZ, filmed for his Instagram Live on Thursday, June 9. Jason, 40, filmed while police who arrested him, as he tried to sneak into Britney’s wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff Officer Wright told HollywoodLife that the local police responded to a call that the 40-year-old singer’s ex was at her house. “We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation. We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state. He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked,” he said.

In the clip, Jason says that he was invited by Britney, and he said that knew that her fiancé Sam, 28, was at the property. “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife—my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding, cause nobody’s here, but Sam. So where the f**k’s the family?” he said.