Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Thinks Her Engagement To Sam Asghari Is Fake

Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, says he thinks her engagement is fake. Plus, he claims he still speaks to the pop star.

Britney Spears‘ first husband Jason Alexander, who was married to the pop singer for only 55 hours in 2004, says he thinks her new engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. Plus, he revealed he and Britney still stay in touch, during an interview with Inside Edition that’s set to air on Tuesday evening.

As you can see in the preview clip below, when Jason is asked about the “Gimme More” singer’s recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, 27, he says, “If it’s real, it’s awesome.”

Then, when journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply says, “No.”

Jason, who has regularly spoken out about her ongoing conservatorship, further claims that he keeps in touch with Britney. He actually admits to speaking with the Grammy-winning singer “on the way over here.”

“She’s great,” Jason, 39, says when he’s asked how she’s doing. “She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine,” he says.

But when Jason is asked to get her on the phone mid-interview, he says she “can’t talk”.

As fans should know, Britney showed off her new ring on Instagram — before deleting her account — while announcing her engagement on Sept. 12. “I can’t f****** believe it!!!,” she wrote.

“I’m trying to be as nice as I can,” Jason further told Inside Edition when asked about Sam. “He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone. I’ve always loved her. I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”

Maybe he’ll get an invite to the wedding?