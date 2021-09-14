Watch

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Thinks Her Engagement To Sam Asghari Is Fake

Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, says he thinks her engagement is fake. Plus, he claims he still speaks to the pop star.

Britney Spears‘ first husband Jason Alexander, who was married to the pop singer for only 55 hours in 2004, says he thinks her new engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. Plus, he revealed he and Britney still stay in touch, during an interview with Inside Edition that’s set to air on Tuesday evening.

As you can see in the preview clip below, when Jason is asked about the “Gimme More” singer’s recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, 27, he says, “If it’s real, it’s awesome.”

Then, when journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply says, “No.”

Jason, who has regularly spoken out about her ongoing conservatorship, further claims that he keeps in touch with Britney. He actually admits to speaking with the Grammy-winning singer “on the way over here.”

“She’s great,” Jason, 39, says when he’s asked how she’s doing. “She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine,” he says.

britney speras jason alexander
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander on separate occasions. (SplashNews)

But when Jason is asked to get her on the phone mid-interview, he says she “can’t talk”.

As fans should know, Britney showed off her new ring on Instagram — before deleting her account — while announcing her engagement on Sept. 12. “I can’t f****** believe it!!!,” she wrote.

“I’m trying to be as nice as I can,” Jason further told Inside Edition when asked about Sam. “He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone. I’ve always loved her. I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”

Maybe he’ll get an invite to the wedding?