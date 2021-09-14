Breaking News

Britney Spears Suddenly Deletes Her Instagram Account 2 Days After Announcing Her Engagement

Britney Spears
Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Britney Spears’ Instagram account mysteriously disappeared on Sept. 14, just two days after the pop singer revealed she’s engaged.

UPDATE: Britney has now taken to Twitter to say she’s “just taking a little break from social media to celebrate” her engagement. “Don’t worry folks,” she said before promising, “I’ll be back soon.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Britney Spears seems to have deactivated her Instagram account just days after sharing the news of her engagement with the world. On Sept. 14 — just two days after her big reveal — the singer’s page “couldn’t be found” on the social media platform.

Britney hasn’t yet revealed why her Instagram account was deleted — HollywoodLife reached out to her rep for comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response — however, Page Six claims “she’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

Britney Spears
Britney Spears (Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock)

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

An insider further told the outlet, “This was her decision.” And just before the account was deleted, Britney posted the following message: “I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom”.

She shared an article titled “Infusing education with heart” and further wrote, “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!” She also thanked the #FreeBritney team for its support throughout her battle to end her conservatorship.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari attend the red carpet premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ on July 22, 2019 (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Page Six further claims that the singer, 39, is taking some time away from social media “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement]” with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Celebrities also take social media breaks often, so this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s related to something negative.

 