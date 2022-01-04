Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking – See Mug Shot Photo

Jason Alexander — ex-husband of Britney Spears — has been arrested for aggravated stalking.

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been put behind bars for stalking, in a mug shot you can see here. According to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife, the 40-year-old was arrested for the third time in the year on Dec. 30 and charged with “Violation of an Order of Protection” and “Aggravated Stalking,” booked into the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. The officers did not disclose the victim of Jason’s alleged stalking.

The arrest is unfortunately one of many over the past year for Jason, as he was first arrested in Nashville in Jan. 2021 on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was again arrested for a misdemeanor in the Tennessee capital on August 29 for an “air security violation” after reportedly trying to cut the security line at the airport and go into an off-limits area. After the incident, he was freed on $2,500 bail and went on a lengthy Instagram Live rant about the arrest being an “inconvenience,” per Page Six.

Britney was married to childhood friend Jason in 2004 for 55 infamous hours, tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel while intoxicated by alcohol. Although the pair didn’t work out on the marriage front, Jason still seems to care about his ex-wife, revealing during an Inside Edition interview in Sept. 2021 that he thought her engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. “If it’s real, it’s awesome,” he said in a clip of the interview. When journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply stated, “No.”