Breaking News

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking – See Mug Shot Photo

Britney Spears, Jason Alexander
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Jason Alexander — ex-husband of Britney Spears — has been arrested for aggravated stalking.

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been put behind bars for stalking, in a mug shot you can see here. According to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife, the 40-year-old was arrested for the third time in the year on Dec. 30 and charged with “Violation of an Order of Protection” and “Aggravated Stalking,” booked into the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. The officers did not disclose the victim of Jason’s alleged stalking.

Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock).

The arrest is unfortunately one of many over the past year for Jason, as he was first arrested in Nashville in Jan. 2021 on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was again arrested for a misdemeanor in the Tennessee capital on August 29 for an “air security violation” after reportedly trying to cut the security line at the airport and go into an off-limits area. After the incident, he was freed on $2,500 bail and went on a lengthy Instagram Live rant about the arrest being an “inconvenience,” per Page Six.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Related Gallery

Celebrity Mugshots: Travis Scott, Bill Cosby & More

Bill Cosby grins in fresh mugshot taken at SCI Phoenix state prison, Pennsylvania. The disgraced comic was snaped on September 4 inside the facility and wore his facemask around his neck. It's two years since the 83-year-old was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home his 2004. Pictured: Bill Cosby Ref: SPL5193636 201020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Britney was married to childhood friend Jason in 2004 for 55 infamous hours, tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel while intoxicated by alcohol. Although the pair didn’t work out on the marriage front, Jason still seems to care about his ex-wife, revealing during an Inside Edition interview in Sept. 2021 that he thought her engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. “If it’s real, it’s awesome,” he said in a clip of the interview. When journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply stated, “No.”