Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Relationship Timeline: From Meeting On Set To Getting Engaged

In honor of Britney Spears’ engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, take a look back at the milestone moments from the couple’s fairy tale romance.

Britney Spears, 39, appears to have found the man of her dreams. The “Toxic” singer recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, and despite the ongoing legal drama related to her conservatorship, Brit truly seems to be so happy with her beau. “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” Britney wrote on Instagram when she announced her engagement to her die-hard fans. She shared a video of herself showing off her engagement ring while proudly posing beside Sam.

Through all the tough time times over the years, Sam has constantly been by Britney’s side to support her and be her biggest cheerleader. But how did Sam and Britney’s relationship begin? Take a look at the timeline below to learn all about the couple’s romance.

Sam meets Britney on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video

Britney first met Sam in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. Sam, a model, actor and personal trainer, starred in the music video, which was directed by Colin Tilley and filmed at a Beverly Hills mansion. Sam later reflected on meeting Britney in an interview with Men’s Health in July 2018, telling the outlet, “I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.”

Britney & Sam go Instagram official

In January 2017, three months after they met, Britney and Sam confirmed their romance via Instagram. The “Oops!…I Did It Again” songstress shared a snap of her and Sam enjoying dinner together on the first day of the new year. “Happy New Year,” Britney captioned the cute snapshot.

Britney & Sam spend time with her sons

Britney and Sam enjoyed an outing with the singer’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Nov. 29, 2017. Britney, who shares her boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, sat in between her sons and Sam at the game, and was later photographed giving her boyfriend a big smooch on the lips. It was the first time that Brit was seen out with both her kids and Sam together, though it’s likely Sean and Jayden had met Sam before that outing.

Britney & Sam celebrate their 1st anniversary

Britney marked over a year of dating Sam with a sweet photo of the couple that she shared to Instagram in Feb. 2018. In the snap, the two posed while standing on rocks in front of a magnificent waterfall. Britney captioned the photo: “I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari.”

Britney & Sam make their red carpet debut

Britney and Sam stepped out for their very first red carpet together on July 22, 2019, for the Los Angeles premiere of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The lovebirds looked so cute and so stylish at the star-studded bash: Britney wore a sexy red dress, while Sam looked dapper in a beige suit with a white button up and black tie.

Sam supports Britney amidst her conservatorship battle

While Britney’s controversial conservatorship began way back in 2008, it started making major headlines following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary in Feb. 2021. Supporters of Britney — who helped jumpstart the #FreeBritney movement — rallied behind the superstar regarding her fight to remove dad Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of her estate. Sam backed Britney as well when he isssued a supportive statement about his “better half” following the doc’s release. He told PEOPLE, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

Sam showed further support for Brit when he wore a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of her first conservatorship hearing in June 2021. Britney definitely felt the support from her beau, and thanked him in an appreciation post she shared to Instagram in Aug. 2021. “Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook,” she wrote in the sweet tribute.

Britney & Sam fuel engagement rumors

Speculation began to arise that Britney and Sam were getting engaged on Sept. 2, 2021 when Sam was spotted at Cartier in Beverly Hills. It was unconfirmed if he made a purchase that day, but rumors continued to swirl after a ring photo appeared on his Instagram account and then vanished on Friday, Sept. 10. The stunning ring had the word “Lioness” engraved, which is a phrase Sam says about his leading lady. After the photo was deleted, Sam claimed he was “hacked” and that the image was “photoshopped.” He added, “calm down everyone!”

Britney & Sam finally get engaged

Britney and Sam’s long-awaited engagement finally happened, and the happy couple revealed the big news on Sept. 12. Britney flashed her circle cut ring for the camera in an Instagram video, and she looked over the moon as she silently gushed and smiled next to her soon-to-be-husband. Look at that, you like it?” Sam asked Brit in the the video, as the Louisiana native gushed, “Yeah!” Next up for Britney and Sam: a wedding!