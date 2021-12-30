Exclusive Interview

Sam Asghari Shares His Special Gift For Fiancée Britney Spears & Talks New Movie Role

Sam Asghari shared a special gift he got for fiancée Britney Spears, talked about his new movie role and becoming a creator for Brand Army in an EXCLUSIVE video interview with HollywoodLife! 

Britney Spears‘ fiancé, Sam Asghari, 27, has been quite a busy guy! Aside from planning a wedding and, in his own words, “making babies” with Britney, 40, Sam has also launched a successful career in acting — all during a pandemic. After recently filming a movie called Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson, 65, Sam has now chosen to share a piece of himself with fans as a content creator for Brand Army, a new and exciting platform where top creators, influencers and celebrities share never-seen-before videos and photos inside both their public and private lives. In a video interview, Sam spoke to to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about horseback riding dates with his lady love, a recent surprise gift he got for her and his future career plans.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: In the intro section of your Brand Army site, you mentioned that you have a petting zoo, which I am assuming is referring to your pets at home. You recently added a new addition to the mix, correct?

SAM ASGHARI: We do not have a petting zoo and, matter of fact, I do not support any zoos in any facility that captivates animals. We do, however, have four pets and this is one of them right here, Porscha…say hi! And she’s playful!

HOLLYWOODLIFE: You have been getting some solid acting roles, including the recent action film that you did with Mel Gibson, Hot Seat. Can you tell us about this, and will you share any behind-the-scenes footage on your Brand Army site?

Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari gets a kiss from his new dog Porscha during an interview with HollywoodLife. (BRANDARMY)

SAM ASGHARI: I had such a great time filming the movie with Mel Gibson, Hot Seat. It is a great action film, and I can’t wait for it to release. Once it gets closer to the release date, which is five months from now, I will share behind-the-scenes, never seen before content with you guys!

HOLLYWOODLIFE: In a video posted to your Brand Army site, you are horseback riding with Britney! Is this something that the two of you do often? Can you tell me more about this?

SAM ASGHARI: We love going horseback riding. It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless. (laughs) Horses are majestic animals. They are so massive, and they are so peaceful at the same time. I personally love horses. They are one of my favorite animals. They are just so majestic and there is something about them, their energy, that is so peaceful.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: You shared a video on Brand Army on the beach with a dog. Was this the dog that you got for your fiancée recently? Was it a surprise from you for Christmas?

SAM ASGHARI: The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée. I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: How much of your personal life with Britney are you going to share on Brand Army? Are you going to share footage inside your wedding?

SAM ASGHARI: I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans. So, stay tuned for that as well.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: How did you get involved with Brand Army? How is this different than, say, posting videos to your Instagram page, or Tok-tok?

SAM ASGHARI: I came across Brand Army and I felt that it’s the best way to connect with my super supporters, you know, the people who support me the most. And I wanted to give you guys some exclusive stuff that I don’t usually post on social media. It is a great way to connect with you guys.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Where do you see yourself in, say, five to ten years, in terms of your career and personal life?  You said that you are in the process of making babies, so how does that fall into these plans?

SAM ASGHARI: Where would I love to be in five to ten years from now on. When it comes to my career, I do not have humble goals and skies the limit, so don’t expect for anything less. I will be reaching for the stars. We’re going to get there. With a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation and a lot of sleepless nights, we will get there.