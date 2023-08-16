Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Split: Couple Reportedly Ending 1 Year Marriage After Explosive Argument

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are breaking up. The “Baby!…One More Time” singer and trainer are reportedly splitting up, according to a new report from TMZ on Wednesday, August 16. Sources close to the situation revealed to the outlet that the pair got into a massive fight after a rumor that Britney had cheated on him. While the outlet wasn’t sure if the rumor was true or not, they said that Sam believed it. A source said that the trainer had moved out of their home and was living on his own.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.

The couple’s split comes just two months after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. Just a few months before, both Britney and Sam had each been spotted without their wedding rings on various occasions. After fans had speculated that they were having problems, Sam’s rep denied that they were splitting up in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Sam is not having marital issues,” he said.

Sam was seen heading to the gym without his wedding ring on Thursday, March 30 as he headed to the gym solo in Los Angeles. While he worked out in California, Britney vacationed in a tropical destination with her manager Cade Hudson — leading fans to speculate that there was trouble in paradise just nine months after the duo walked down the aisle.

Britney and Sam initially met in 2016 when he served as a love interest for her music video “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. The pair dated throughout the later years of her legal conservatorship, which Sam fiercely advocated against until the Kentwood, Louisiana native was free of the arrangement that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her estate and finances.

Sam proposed in Sept. 2021 when it became apparent that Judge Brenda J. Penney would make the decision to terminate the conservatorship following Britney’s back-to-back statements in court. He popped the question with a stunning round shape Cartier ring inscribed with “Lioness” — his nickname for her per social media. Notably, the conservatorship officially ended in Nov. 2021 as the couple continued to plan their dream wedding.

Britney walked down the aisle for the third time with Sam on June 9, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California wearing a custom dress designed by Donatella Versace, along with a pair of matching gloves and a veil. The “Toxic” singer was surrounded by A-List pals, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, one of her favorite actresses Drew Barrymore and longtime OG pal Paris Hilton. Britney last posted a photo of Sam on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023 from their wedding. Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine,” she captioned a black and white photo of them kissing.