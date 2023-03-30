Britney Spears Ditches Her Own Wedding Ring After Husband Sam Asghari Is Seen Without His: Photos

Britney Spears was spotted without her wedding ring just days before Sam Asghari was seen without his. The pop icon, 41, was exiting an SUV on Tuesday, March 28 in a plaid blazer over white shorts with Birkenstock sandals as she clutched onto a large teddy bear. She kept her signature blonde hair in a loose curl and covered her face with a wire frame pair of sunglasses as she headed to board a private jet to Hawaii with her manager Cade Hudson in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sam was curiously also seen without his ring as he left a Thousand Oaks gym on Thursday, March 30 — fueling rumors that his 9 month marriage is on the rocks. He was dressed casually in a tight black t-shirt with camo pants and a blush pair of sneakers, and wore two watches: an Apple Watch on his right wrist and a stainless steel one on his left. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment about the status of the couple’s relationship. A source has also told HL that there is “no split” on the horizon.

Curiously, Sam appeared to respond to the reports and photos with a selfie shared to his Instagram story on March 30 with his ring on. The professional trainer turned actor was seated on a plane, but did not reveal where he was headed.

Of course, it’s also possible he could be also heading to Hawaii to meet up with Britney, who has been there for two days already. So far, the “Womanizer” singer seems to be having an amazing vacation from her posts — including one where she soaked up the sun while frolicking through the waves. She sported a bright green and pink bikini top with an animal print bottom in the short clip edited on Videoshop, set to a Bad Bunny remix.

Britney and Sam initially began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video, which was one of her singles from Glory. The two weathered her conservatorship through the first few years of their romance, finally getting engaged in Sept. 2021 and married nine months later in June 2022. Britney described her special day in Thousand Oaks, California as a “fairy tale” on Instagram. Sadly, she also had a miscarriage in May before walking down the aisle.