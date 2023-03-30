Sam Asghari Ditches Wedding Ring On Solo Outing 9 Months After Marrying Britney Spears: Photos

Sam Asghari was seen out without his ring on as he hit the gym on Thursday as Britney vacations with her manager Cade Hudson.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 30, 2023 7:34PM EDT
sam ashghari
View gallery
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari stepped out without his wedding ring. The trainer, 29, was seen leaving the gym sans the key piece of jewelry on Thursday, March 30 as she vacations without him. He did appear to be wearing a watch on each wrist: an Apple watch on the right, presumably to monitor his fitness, and a second steel watch on his left wrist. Otherwise, he kept his ensemble casual in a black fitted shirt and camo print pants in the images obtained by the Daily Mail. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Britney for comment about the status of her marriage.

Over the last couple days, Britney has been sans Sam at an unnamed tropical destination with her manager Cade Hudson. She teased that they were headed somewhere warm with a video filmed on a private jet, making her caption just three taco emojis — hinting that she’s possibly back in Mexico. In a follow up post, she hit the beach in a bright green and pink string bikini, going for a dip in the wavy water. She edited the clip on app Videoshop to a Bad Bunny‘s remix of “No Me Conoce (Remix).” It’s unclear if anyone else has joined Britney and Cade on their lavish vacation.

Sam was seen without his wedding ring on March 30. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

She also shared a snap of herself in a red dress, revealing that she and her manager had to change dinner plans due to a storm. “Wee had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm so I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested… and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 … ‘JANET’ !!!” she penned, shouting out Janet Jackson.

Britney and Sam officially wed on June 9 last year in Thousand Oaks, California just months after her conservatorship came to an end. Stars in attendance included Selena Gomez, Madonna and Britney’s close friend Paris Hilton. Sam appeared on GMA shortly after their “fairytale” nuptials to show off his wedding ring that is seemingly MIA as of March 30. “I have to wear this thing now!” he said while showing off the piece to the camera. “It’s heavy, so I’m getting a workout with it,” he also said while pumping his fist in the air.

Ahead of the trip,  she also posed a throwback photo of herself ahead of the wedding. ‘Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here!!” she wrote.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad