Sam Asghari Ditches Wedding Ring On Solo Outing 9 Months After Marrying Britney Spears: Photos

Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari stepped out without his wedding ring. The trainer, 29, was seen leaving the gym sans the key piece of jewelry on Thursday, March 30 as she vacations without him. He did appear to be wearing a watch on each wrist: an Apple watch on the right, presumably to monitor his fitness, and a second steel watch on his left wrist. Otherwise, he kept his ensemble casual in a black fitted shirt and camo print pants in the images obtained by the Daily Mail. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Britney for comment about the status of her marriage.

Over the last couple days, Britney has been sans Sam at an unnamed tropical destination with her manager Cade Hudson. She teased that they were headed somewhere warm with a video filmed on a private jet, making her caption just three taco emojis — hinting that she’s possibly back in Mexico. In a follow up post, she hit the beach in a bright green and pink string bikini, going for a dip in the wavy water. She edited the clip on app Videoshop to a Bad Bunny‘s remix of “No Me Conoce (Remix).” It’s unclear if anyone else has joined Britney and Cade on their lavish vacation.

She also shared a snap of herself in a red dress, revealing that she and her manager had to change dinner plans due to a storm. “Wee had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm so I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested… and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 … ‘JANET’ !!!” she penned, shouting out Janet Jackson.

Britney and Sam officially wed on June 9 last year in Thousand Oaks, California just months after her conservatorship came to an end. Stars in attendance included Selena Gomez, Madonna and Britney’s close friend Paris Hilton. Sam appeared on GMA shortly after their “fairytale” nuptials to show off his wedding ring that is seemingly MIA as of March 30. “I have to wear this thing now!” he said while showing off the piece to the camera. “It’s heavy, so I’m getting a workout with it,” he also said while pumping his fist in the air.

Ahead of the trip, she also posed a throwback photo of herself ahead of the wedding. ‘Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here!!” she wrote.