How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Image Credit: MEGA

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”

According to a source, “Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often. They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place. The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place.”

As fans know, after divorcing Kevin in November 2006, the singer was placed into a 13-year conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, 70. As a result, Sean and Jayden went to live with Kevin, who they have resided with since. When the conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021, Britney was given a lot more freedom to do as she pleases. This also meant that she could see her sons much more often. “Britney’s only hope is that their relationship continues to grow and to become even more solid, as they mean the world to her,” the source said. “There is nothing she would not do for them.”

So what do the boys think of their new stepdad? “Although they were not at the wedding, they are very happy for their mom, and they think that Sam is an amazing guy. Britney’s boys love spending time with her and Sam, he’s a very positive influence on them but he never tries to take on the father role, he’s more like a fun older brother,” the source told HollywoodLife. “They all play video games together and go for hikes. Britney’s so proud of them but it’s also hard for her to believe how fast they’re growing up, it’s very bittersweet for her and she’s just beyond happy to be living so close to them.”