Britney Spears Buys Massive $12M Mansion In Kevin Federline’s Neighborhood After 3rd Wedding

A new husband and a new home! Britney Spears is busy building up a perfect new life. Following her surprise June 9th wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari, the “Toxic” singer purchased a stunning mansion to complete her joy. According to a source close to TMZ, the pop queen has already purchased the new home at the price of 11.8 million, and has already packed up her old home in Thousand Oaks. According to the outlet, the nearly 12,000 square foot mansion is close to her ex husband Kevin Federline‘s house, where her sons Sean (16) and Jayden (15) also live. The move follows news that Brit and Sam signed an ironclad prenup to protect her assets.

It also sits on 1.6 acres of land in ritzy Calabasas — an upscale enclave also occupied by fellow newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The news hardly comes as a surprise — Britney and Sam were looking for a “forever home” together back in March. “Britney wants to move in the Spring, and she is looking for a place that she will be able to make into her forever home,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

“She has lived in super mansions and has woken up to views that others could only dream of. She knows she can build or buy anything she wanted, really. She has the money. But Britney doesn’t want a brand-new state-of-the-art modern mansion.” Instead, the source told HL that Britney wanted something idyllic that she could shape for her own interests and those of her family. “She wants a fixer-upper project home where she can plant flower beds and grow vegetables,” they continued. “She wants a home where she can have horses and a place where her dogs can run.”

The new purchase is just the next step in a long-awaited chance to reclaim her life. In November, Britney finally broke free from a restrictive conservatorship that saw her father, Jamie Spears, in control of her life and finances for over 13 years. Britney got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam in September, and the couple held a lavish, star-studded wedding at her Thousand Oaks estate last week.

Britney’s move also comes in the aftermath of her ex-husband Jason Alexender breaking into her home in an attempt to crash her wedding, which he bizarrely livestreamed to Instagram. Jason was arrested, and Britney and Sam obtained a temporary restraining order.