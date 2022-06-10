Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander After He Crashes Wedding

Britney Spears, 40, has filed an emergency restraining order against her first husband Jason Alexander, 40, after he crashed her wedding on June 9, her attorney Matthew Rosengart confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jason Alexander was arrested and in custody. He is currently under an Emergency Restraining Order, and we hope is he aggressively prosecuted and convicted, as he should be,” Matthew, who represented Britney during her conservatorship trial, said in a statement.

“I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement on the matter,” Matthew also said. “This was an outrageous breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is completely safe and was a beautiful bride.”

A source close to Britney tells HL that everyone at the wedding, including the “Toxic” hitmaker, “was really rattled by the whole incident with Jason.” The insider added, “At first, people thought that it would be best not to tell her because no one wanted it to ruin her special day. But obviously, it was everywhere and there was no way of hiding it. She was upset and it made her worried, but she was very thankful for the authorities and her staff who were able to get the situation under control and resolved quickly.”

Britney “could not believe” that her ex-husband crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari, our source said, and the Crossroads actress “was sad that this is what some people will remember her wedding day by. She is letting her lawyer and authorities handle the situation and she is staying out of it.”

Jason filmed his attempt to sneak into Britney’s wedding on his Instagram Live. In the clip, Jason claimed that he was invited by his ex-wife. “I’m here to crash the wedding, cause nobody’s here, but Sam. So where the f**k’s the family?” he said. The exes tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2005, but they quickly annulled their marriage after only 55 hours as husband and wife. Jason was supportive of Britney during her conservatorship hearings, but he has questioned the validity of her relationship with Sam, 28.

This is Britney’s third marriage. From 2004 to 2007 she was married to Kevin Federline and they had two sons together, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Brit’s boys weren’t at the wedding, nor was her dad Jamie Spears, 69, mom Lynne Spears, 67, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31. Her brother Bryan, 45, was reportedly in attendance.