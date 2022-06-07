Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Considering Building Brand New ‘Forever Family Home’

As official husband and wife, the 'next step' for Kourtney and Travis is to 'build their own home' that they, as well as all their children, can live in.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, are ready for more changes in their lives. The famous newlyweds are currently neighbors in Calabasas, California, but a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pairs want to officially move in together with their entire blended family. “The next step for them is to find their forever home together and start their new journey there,” the insider said. “Although they love their homes, they really want to move into a new place to create new memories, as husband and wife.”

The couple’s future residence would be a home for Kourtney’s kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, plus Travis’s son Landon, 18, his daughter Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 23. Our source does note, though, that Kourtney and Travis “are not fast-tracking their search for their new family home,” since the Blink-182 drummer “has a lot of attachment” to his current residence. “More than Kourtney does,” the insider adds, “which is why they spend most of their nights there [Travis’ home].”

“They are thinking now of building their own home,” the source continued, “which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms. This would be their forever family home.” Kourtney and Travis specifically want enough space for a baseball field for her son Reign and a skate park for Travis, the source said. The A-list couple obviously isn’t short on money, so those aspirations could definitely be possible. It’s just all about finding the right home!

It’s exciting that Kourtney and Travis have such big plans in married life. They’ve also embarked on a journey to have a baby together which has been documented on Hulu’s The KardashiansThey tried IVF at first but stopped the process to try and get pregnant naturally. There’s been no “Kravis” pregnancy announcement yet, but that could change now that they’re officially husband and wife. They got married following a seven-month engagement at a courthouse on May 15, followed by a bigger, luxurious wedding, which was attended by family and friends, in Portofino, Italy.

