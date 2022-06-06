Travis Barker & Kourtney Celebrate His Son Landon’s High School Graduation: ‘So Proud Of You’

Landon Barker, 18, has graduated high school and Travis Barker, 46, is one proud father. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is an equally proud stepmom! “Kravis” congratulated Landon on his academic accomplishment on Instagram June 5. The Blink-182 drummer posted two black-and-white photos, one of the father-son duo, and another of just Landon solo, and shared the sweetest message to his eldest child who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 47.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” Travis wrote in his caption. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓.” Kourtney, who officially became Landon’s stepmom when she married Travis in May, commented on her hubby’s post and congratulated her stepson. “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎,” the POOSH founder said.

Along with Landon, Travis is a proud father to his daughter Alabama Barker, 15, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is Shanna’s daughter from her marriage to boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. Travis’ kids are now step siblings to Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The entire blended family was together in Italy last month for Kourtney and Travis’ iconic Portofino nuptials.

Travis and Kourtney actually legally wed at a Santa Barbara Courthouse on May 15. The only people there were her grandmother MJ and his dad Randy Barker. The following weekend, the couple threw a luxurious celebration abroad to officially celebrate their marriage. Kourtney’s famous loved ones Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner were also all in attendance.

The first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians has explored Kourtney and Travis’ love story and their desire to have a baby together. They’ve gone to a fertility doctor and did an egg retrieval that sadly didn’t make it to the embryo stage. Still, the couple isn’t giving up and are determined to expand their family.