Kourtney Kardashian’s Feelings About A Baby With Fiancé Travis Barker Revealed

Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged. Is the couple ready to settle down with a new bundle of joy?

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October, fans have wondered whether the It couple were planning on adding a new member to their blended family. With the Poosh founder raising three of her own little ones and the Blink-182 drummer co-parenting two teenagers, the couple certainly know how to navigate having a new bundle of joy. Amid all the speculation, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kourtney is feeling about having a baby with Travis.

“Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged, so no one is surprised to learn that they are planning to have another child together,” the insider said. Part of planning their future together includes having a kid of their own, per the source. “They want to do this right after they wed but would not be shocked if this happened before they were wed. Kourtney wants the husband and newborn baby scenario, and she is going to have this.”

The source went on to say that the 42-year-old KUWTK star wants to carry the baby versus using a surrogate. “Although she is past the prime age for a woman to become pregnant, she is so healthy and fit. All of their children are close now and they love them all so much, but having a child together, they think, will really be a symbol of their lifelong bond and dedication to making their marriage work.”

Kourtney is reported to have had a baby on the brain since her split with Scott Disick back in 2015. She even entertained the idea of having him father another child for the two of them, according to HollywoodLife’s source. To that point, Kourtney has already been “talking about starting her own baby brand or incorporating this into her Poosh line.”

A second source supported the claim that Kourtney is ready to call Travis her “baby daddy.” EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife, the insider said the couple have discussed “where they see themselves” in the future. “That’s one of the many reasons they became so close. Because they both wanted the same things out of life. Kourtney is certainly open to the idea of having a child with Travis. Kourtney feels like her life is just getting started and she feels so blessed to head down this next path with him.”