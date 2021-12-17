Kourtney Kardashian Shopping For Special Christmas Gifts For Travis Barker’s Kids

When it comes to Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian is set and ready to be the ultimate Santa. Per an EXCLUSIVE source, the reality star is buying gifts for her fiancé’s children as well as her own.

One big family Christmas! Kourtney Kardashian did a lot of holiday shopping this year, for her own children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick but also for her fiancé Travis Barker‘s children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22. “Last year, Travis and Kourtney spent Christmas together while exchanging gifts for themselves and all the kids. And this year will be no different,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago. Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”