Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Shopping For Special Christmas Gifts For Travis Barker’s Kids

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
, and

When it comes to Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian is set and ready to be the ultimate Santa. Per an EXCLUSIVE source, the reality star is buying gifts for her fiancé’s children as well as her own.

One big family Christmas! Kourtney Kardashian did a lot of holiday shopping this year, for her own children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick but also for her fiancé Travis Barker‘s children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22. “Last year, Travis and Kourtney spent Christmas together while exchanging gifts for themselves and all the kids. And this year will be no different,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago. Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock).

An additional source shared that the mom-of-three could have “easily” gone on Amazon or given kids money or “get someone to do her shopping for her,” but she remains “extremely hands on” when it comes to Christmas shopping. “Her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love. Now that she is with Travis, Kourtney feels like she has five kids instead of three. and she isn’t going to get any less presents for his children then she does for her own, and vise versa.”

The insider went to to share that while the Poosh founder has it pretty much all figured out with the kids, she’s “stuck” at the moment when it comes to her hubby-to-be. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” they shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock).

Moreover, our source revealed that Kourtney will continue to get gifts for her ex, Scott, and “always gets Scott gifts from the kids” as well. “He is always going to be the father of her children and, although the dynamics have changed now, she wants Scott to know that she still cares for him deeply and that this will never change,” they added.