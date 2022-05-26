Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Give Up Sex As She’s Urged To Drink His Semen On Baby Journey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have documented their journey to have a baby on this season of The Kardashians, and it continued with them completing a Panchakarma cleanse during the May 26 episode. “Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse,” Kourtney explained. “It’s, like, 3,000 years old. It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs.”
This isn’t the first time that Kourtney has tried the cleanse either. It was something she did “years ago” and “kept telling Travis” about. They decided to take it on together this time. “I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me,” Kourtney admitted. “I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together. We have to be on the same page.”
The cleanse calls for no sex, no exercising, no caffeine and no sugar. It starts with a pre-cleanse for five days, followed by a week of visiting an expert’s spa for four hour sessions with treatments targeted toward each person. The treatments include massage, hair oil, vagina steams and more.
During one of her check-ins with the expert, Kourtney gave some help updates, including where her thyroid level was at. She revealed that another doctor advised her to drink Travis’s sperm “like four times a week” to normal out her levels. Meanwhile, Travis was struggling with the no sex, no caffeine and no exercise portion of the cleanse at first.
However, after the pre-cleanse, Kourtney said that both she and Travis were feeling “amazing” as they started heading into the next segment of the process. When they were almost wrapped up, she gushed to her family members about how how “wild” the cleanse was and how it helped “reconnect” her to her wellness. The pair’s journey will continue on next week’s episode of The Kardashians.