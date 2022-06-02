‘The Kardashians’: Kourtney & Travis Take A ‘Big Break From IVF’ To Try For A Baby Naturally

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are leaving the fate of their family in God’s hands! On the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed the pair’s change of plans after trying to implant embryos via IVF. “Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF,” Kourtney explained during the episode, which was filmed at the end of 2021.

The decision came after Travis and Kourtney participated in an intense Panchakarma cleanse. During the cleanse, they had no caffeine, no alcohol and no sugar, while also giving up sex and working out. The process also required them to spend several hours a day at a spa for a week. At the spa, they were given treatments that were targeted towards their individual needs.

Kourtney chatted about the cleanse with Gwyneth Paltrow during this week’s episode, and explained that the hormones that she had to take during IVF were really messing with her physical and mental state. She decided to do the Panchakarma cleanse to rid her body of all those toxins and start fresh. Her hope was that the cleanse would give her better quality eggs so she could conceive a baby naturally.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019** Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Travis' kids, Alabama and Landon, arrive in Los Angeles after Kourtney and Travis tie the knot in Portofino. The blended family are all in cozy sweatsuit after a long flight from across the globe. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Viewers will get to see Kourtney and Travis’s continued fertility journey as the season continues, but in real time, there has been no pregnancy announcement yet. However, the lovebirds still have a lot to celebrate. In May, they got married following a seven-month engagement. They first tied the knot at a courthouse on May 15, followed by a bigger wedding, which was attended by family and friends, in Italy.

Kourtney and Travis have been open about wanting to have a baby of their own, although they both already have kids from previous relationships. Kourtney is the mother of three children, who she shares with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter from one of Shanna’s previous relationships.