Britney Spears’ Father Calls Bedroom Surveillance Claims ‘False’ In New Court Filing

Britney Spears’ estranged dad, Jamie Spears, clapped back at allegations he bugged his daughter’s bedroom while serving as her conservator. In a sworn statement to the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29, the 69-year-old responded to claims he put the pop star under surveillance during her 13-year conservatorship.

“I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed in her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship,” his statement read in documents obtained by Yahoo!. “This allegation is false. I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie didn’t deny having the Grammy Award-winner’s calls and texts monitored, which was one of the allegations covered in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, first released in September 2021. The documentary revealed a portrait of intense surveillance including claims Jamie hired a private security company to provide him with monitoring of all her digital communications.

According to the Hulu documentary, the company ran an extensive operation, monitoring her communications and conversations with family members, even secretly capturing more than 180 hours of private conversations she had in her bedroom with her now-husband, Sam Asghari, and her two sons that she shares with ex Kevin Federline; Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

As we previously reported, last month Jamie filed more papers accusing his newly married daughter of an intense social media smear campaign against him, less than one year after Britney’s controversial conservatorship ended. He also reportedly has concerns that her upcoming memoir will do the same and he specifically wants her deposed to answer to claims that under her restrictive conservatorship, which Jamie controlled, she had to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment. He also wants her questioned over her claims that she was forced to participate in therapy and that she was denied needed pain relief medication.