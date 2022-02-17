How Britney Spears Plans To ‘Give Back’ To Other Victims Of Trauma After Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears is ready to turn her trauma into triumph by making sure no one else has to live through what she did!

Britney Spears, 40, isn’t letting the former conservatorship she was locked in for 13 years hold her down any longer. After revealing yesterday that she was invited by The White House to speak in front of Congress and share her story, a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney wants to do her part to ensure others don’t have to experience what she went through. “Britney has been discussing with her team a lot of ways that she can give back to others who have been through similar situations,” the source said. “And she wants to help!”

“Those around her have been suggesting that she start a charity, or some type of organization, to do this. Everyone knows that, with what she went through, she has the power to bring change to the world,” the insider said. “She already clearly has the fans, and her fans would never give up. She knows that the time to strike is now and she is ready!”

As mentioned above, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Britney shared a letter that she received back in Dec. 2021. In the letter, Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell invited her to speak in Washington, D.C., about the conservatorship and how she was able to break free from it. In the caption to the post, Britney wrote that she is in the “healing” stage of recovery. “I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she stated.

By channeling her energy into a project such as this, the source told HollywoodLife that it would also help her to continue to heal from the horrific conservatorship that she was placed in by her father, Jamie Spears, 69, over a decade ago. “It is the only way, in her mind, that she will be able to heal from the trauma she went through and those around her think that it is a wonderful idea,” the source told us.

As fans know, Britney was placed into a 13-year conservatorship in 2008 by her dad, Jamie. This gave him control over her career and estate. In June 2021, Britney spoke out against the conservatorship in court for the first time, calling it “abusive.” Five months later, on Nov. 12, judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship, giving Britney back control over her career, as well as her estimated $60 million estate.