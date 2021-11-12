Lawyer Speaks

Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship

MEGA
Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship.

After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“Judge Penny hung her hat on the fact that this conservatorship started voluntarily and then dropped what I thought was a bombshell – that there had not been a psychological or psychiatric report on Britney’s capacity at the start,” Glass tells HL. “So the court said Britney did not need to show that she has regained capacity. The only question was, ‘Was the conservatorship still needed’ and since nobody opposed termination, that is what the judge did,” he explained.

Britney Spears’ 13 year long conservatorship ended on Nov. 12. (MEGA)

As a result of the Nov. 12 ruling, both sides of Britney’s conservatorship — meaning the one overseeing the estate and the one overseeing her person — are both over. Notably, Britney’s dad Jamie Spears, 68, was conservator of her estate — meaning her business affairs and music catalogue — for the majority of the legal arrangement.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

After Britney’s powerful back-to-back court testimonies in June and July, Jamie stepped down from the role in August and was replaced with certified public accountant John Zabel. Jodi Montgomery was conservator of Britney’s person as of Sept. 2019. “Both sides of the conservatorship are now terminated – both the control of her estate and the control over her person. She is free to begin making all choices for herself, by herself. There are no more restrictions on her,” David also said. Britney’s request to have the conservatorship end without an evaluation was also agreed upon, per Judge Penny.

Overall, the family lawyer says, the courtroom was “anticlimactic” as many knew what the the outcome would be going into Nov. 12. “The attorneys resigned to the fact that they had largely worked out the details. None of the argument from past hearings, none of the showboating. Just recitation that everyone agreed it should be terminated ASAP,” he said, confirming that Britney did not appear or speak, that that there were virtual appearances (but no statements) from her dad and mom Lynne Spears, 66.

“Britney now has a second chance at happiness and running her own life. Hopefully, she picks a good team around her to help her make decisions. But these advisors won’t be making the decisions for her — just advising,” he shared.