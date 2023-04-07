Sam Asghari Wears Wedding Ring After Denying Marital Troubles With Britney Spears: Photo

Sam Asghari is putting those marriage troubles rumors to rest. See the newest picture of him wearing his wedding band here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 7, 2023 10:15PM EDT
Sam Asghari
View gallery
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hi Britney! Amid ongoing internet speculations, pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari were spotted on a romantic date at the renowned Nobu Malibu. The couple looked happy and in love, with Britney smiling from ear to ear sitting in the car waiting for her beau. Despite the media frenzy around her life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her time with Sam at the trendy restaurant. Pictured: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple was spotted exiting from the swanky restaurant in Malibu with heaps of security in tow. Britney and Sam held hands as they exited the building with security using black umbrellas to hide the singer. The outing comes after the couple went through a couple of public dramas that led to a meltdown by the famed singer. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing his wedding ring again following rumors that his marriage to Britney Spears is on the rocks. The model and actor, 29,  was seen walking on April 7 with his silver band on his ring finger, which he seemed to show off for cameras with a closed fist that put the ring front and center. The photograph, seen below, comes just days after he laughed off divorce rumors by sharing a selfie to his Instagram Story that showed him rocking his ring while working out and again on a plane.

Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari wore his wedding ring on April 7, 2023 (Photo: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID)

Furthermore, his representative confirmed that Sam and the pop icon are still together. “Sam is not having marital issues,” Brandon Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.”

Last week, fans became worried when both Sam and Britney, 41, ditched their wedding rings about 10 months after they tied the knot in Los Angeles. The “Toxic” hitmaker was photographed exiting her vehicle on March 28 in a flannel paired with white shorts — and no ring. Two days later, Sam was photographed without his ring after a workout session at a Thousand Oaks gym. 

Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ premiere in 2019 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The ring controversy occurred as Britney enjoyed a Hawaiian getaway with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson. Cade, who has worked with CiaraAnsel Elgort, and more, happily joined Britney in a since-deleted dancing video, in which the pair danced up on each other to Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” Britney was not wearing her wedding ring and seemed to be having a blast.

Britney and Sam walked down the aisle in an intimate June 2022 ceremony that took place at Brit’s Thousand Oaks abode. She wore a custom Versace gown in front of her famous guest list, which included but was not limited to MadonnaParis Hilton, and Selena Gomez. The pair have been together since 2016 and got engaged in 2021.

Sam gushed about married life — and getting used to wearing a wedding ring — in a chat with Good Morning America following his and Britney’s special day. “I have to wear this thing now!” he exclaimed while showing his ring to the camera. “It’s heavy, so I’m getting a workout with it.” He also called his wedding “surreal”. He explained, “It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us. And we imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad