Britney Spears Dances In Bikini With Cade Hudson On Vacation After Taking Off Wedding Ring: Watch

Britney Spears and her longtime manager and friend Cade Hudson seem to be having a blast on their Hawaiian vacation! The “Toxic” singer, 41, danced the afternoon away in a bikini next to Cade in a new video posted on Friday, March 31. Cade was shirtless in a brown pair of swim trunks while Brit sported the same lime green and pink bikini top with animal print bottom she was also wearing a day prior. The two were having the time of their lives as they got their groove on to Robin Thicke‘s classic jam “Blurred Lines.”

The video comes just days after both Britney and Sam Asghari were photographed without their wedding rings. Britney appeared to be ringless as she exited a black SUV on March 28th on a private plane tarmac before flying to Hawaii as she clutched a large teddy bear that matched her brown plaid blazer. A source tells HollywoodLife that despite her not wearing her wedding ring there is “no split.” HL also reached reps for comment.

Meanwhile, Sam was spotted leaving the gym after a sweat session in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday, March 30 also not wearing a ring. Later that same day, the professional trainer appeared to react to reports and suspicion about marriage troubles as he snapped a selfie on an airplane wearing the ring. His rep also denied any split rumors to Page Six on March 31.

Sam and Britney initially met in 2016 after he appeared in her video for “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. The pair began dating shortly after and throughout the last few years of her controversial conservatorship, which gave control of her finances and estate to her father Jamie Spears for 13 years. Sam proposed in Sept. 2021 when it became clear that the legal arrangement would be terminated by November of that year. The couple wed months later in June 2022 in a “fairytale” themed event that Britney documented on her Instagram. Per reports, Sam also signed an iron clad prenuptial agreement.