Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance

Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of his girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing. The 27-year-old personal trainer showed his support for his partner of four years before her major court appearance as part of her ongoing legal battle. He took to his Instagram Story on June 23 to share a selfie while rocking a tee with pink and purple writing in support of the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari sports a #FreeBritney shirt in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/HUkU0kgF1a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2021

The hashtag was created by fans to support the singer in her longstanding conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears, 68, which has come back into the mainstream public conscious after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Sam also included a lion emoji at the top of his post, likely a reference to his nickname for Brit: “lioness.”

The post came just hours before Britney’s scheduled virtual court appearance on June 23. As fans would know, Britney is seeking to have her dad replaced as her conservator by Jodi Montgomery. Jamie is a co-conservator along with the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust. In November 2020, the “Toxic” hitmaker told the court via her lawyer Samuel that she was “afraid” of her father and that “she will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

While Britney has rarely spoken about her conservatorship over the past 13 years, she did take the rare step of making her feelings known about the Framing documentary which was released in February. In a Marc h 30, 2021 Instagram post, she wrote, “My life has always been very speculated…watched…and judged really my whole life!!!” then added, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well….I still cry sometimes!!!!”