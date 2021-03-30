Britney Spears Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’ Over Her New Documentary: I’m ‘Embarrassed’

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the controversial documentary about her. She’s ashamed with how she was portrayed, which still makes her cry to this day.

Britney Spears has finally answered the question fans have been asking ever since the documentary Framing Britney Spears dropped on Feb. 5: has she seen it? The 39-year-old has revealed that she didn’t watch all of it. But from what few parts she did see she, Brit was horrified by how she was portrayed and it made her “cry for two weeks.” The singer also addressed how she’s been “judged, insulted and embarrassed” by the media throughout her career in a heartbreaking Mar. 30 Instagram post.

Next to a video of her dancing to a Aerosmith‘s “Crazy,” Britney began in the caption, “My life has always been very speculated…watched…and judged really my whole life!!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!!” about why she posts so many dancing videos to the ‘gram.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged…insulted…and embarrassed by the media…and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!” she continued.

Then Britney dropped the bombshell, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well….I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy…love…and happiness!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect…perfect is boring…I’m here to pass on kindness.”

The documentary produced by the New York Times and aired by Hulu and FX chronicled Britney’s rise to stardom, and how the media was particularly brutal to the young singer in interviews. It showed a clip from Diane Sawyer’s 2003 ABC sit down with Britney where she asked in a blaming tone what did Britney “do” to break ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake‘s heart so badly. In another clip from a 2006 interview with NBC’s Matt Lauer, he questioned the singer’s parenting skills by showing a paparazzi photo of her driving with son Sean Preston Federline on her lap instead of in a car seat .

The documetary then pivoted to her custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Britney’s breakdown in 2007 where she shaved her head, and how she ended up hospitalized twice in a psychiatric ward. The story then shifted to the singer’s 13 year court battle with her dad Jamie Spears, who was made her conservator in 2008 after her hospitalizations. The documentary raised questions about how 13 years later, why she was still under a conservatorship even though Britney was high functioning enough to do two world tours, release four albums and have a successful four year Las Vegas residency. The doc also gave attention to the #FreeBritney movement of fans who have been rallying behind the singer getting the freedom and control back over her life that was taken away by her conservatorship.