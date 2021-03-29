Why Britney Spears ‘Trusts’ Oprah For A Potential Interview Amid Conservatorship Drama

It’s been ages since Britney Spears herself discussed how she’s doing. We have why she would choose Oprah for a tell-all interview.

It’s literally been years since Britney Spears did a proper sit-down, tell-all TV interview. She’s been under a tightly-run conservatorship since 2008 that has made media access to the singer quite limited. But after Oprah Winfrey‘s highly sympathetic sit down with Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, fans have been cheering for a one on one interview between Britney and the 67-year-old television icon. Sadly, until there are changes within her conservatorship, it’s unlikely that Brit will be allowed to go on TV and speak her truth anytime soon.

“Oprah would be one of Britney’s first choices for an interview, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. She can’t do it right now anyways. But should the conservatorship change, she would be open to it. It’s not anywhere near the top of her mind right now. Even if she could, this is months away from happening,” a source close to Britney’s family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Britney’s career, finances and estate are still under the control of her father Jamie Spears and the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust. The mother of two has care manager Jodi Montgomery looking after Britney’s “person,” as she helps with Brit’s medical decisions and all things regarding the singer’s health. So an interview would likely require the approval of Britney’s dad for her to go on camera and speak about her life. But that likely wouldn’t be granted considering she’s “afraid” of her father and fighting so hard to have him eliminated altogether from her conservatorship.

“Britney doesn’t like to do interviews. She’s afraid of saying the wrong thing. It scares her. She’s very quiet and shy and doesn’t like to do a lot of press, which is why for years you haven’t seen her do it. But, if she did decide to do an interview, it would be with a big name of someone she trusts, just like Oprah,” our insider continues.

As the Framing Britney Spears documentary showed, high profile sit-down interviews with Britney haven’t worked out in her favor. In a 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, the journalist went in on the singer about “what she did” to cause ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake so much heartbreak. Sawyer also brought up politicians saying what a horrible role model Britney was for young girls, to the point where she was nearly in tears.

The doc also showed painful highlights from when a then-pregnant Britney sat down with Matt Lauer in 2006. He showed photos questioning her parenting skills, including driving with baby son Sean Preston in her lap instead of a car seat. Britney was also left in tears when Lauer grilled the singer about the paparazzi who trailed her constantly. The “Toxic” singer hasn’t done a major, in depth televised interview since.