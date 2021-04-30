Why Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is ‘Proud’ Of Her For Wanting To Speak In Court

Sam Asghari is ‘impressed’ that Britney Spears ‘is taking the initiative to control her life’ — sources reveal his reaction to Britney wanting to speak in court about her conservatorship.

It makes Sam Asghari “very proud” that Britney Spears is “deciding that she wants to talk about her conservatorship in court,” a source close to Britney’s boyfriend EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a hearing for this to happen on June 23, marking the first time in two years since Britney has talked about her conservatorship, which last happened in May of 2019 (even that time, her words didn’t leave the courtroom). As Britney fights to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship — which is currently being co-managed by him and the Bessemer Trust Co. — our insider adds that Sam “is impressed that she is taking the initiative to control her life the way she wants it to be run and he is supporting her in any way she needs.”

“[Sam] is extremely proud of her and only hopes and assumes things will work out exactly how they should,” our source continues, who also says that “Sam‘s support for Britney reaches levels you’d only expect from a boyfriend.”

A second source reiterates Sam’s support for Britney as she gets ready for this next big step in her ongoing legal battle for control over her life. “Sam is so happy that Britney will be getting her day to speak in court. He is a huge cheerleader and support system to her,” the second insider, who’s also close to the dancer, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“There’s no doubt he gives her a lot of strength because that is just the kind of guy Sam is,” the second source continues. “He is very motivating and really helps get people into a positive and empowered mindset. But he always says that Britney is a force of her own. He’s looking forward to her being able to finally speak her truth.”

Sam has made no secret about his feelings towards Britney’s father. After the The New York Times’s documentary, Framing Britney Spears, shed light on her conservatorship and gave more momentum to the #FreeBritney movement in Feb. 2021, Sam publicly put Jamie on blast. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total d–k,” Sam wrote in a bombshell Instagram Story post, before adding, “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy. but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Britney has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, which her father Jamie has helped to manage since 2008. He did temporarily step down from the role due to “personal health reasons” in 2019, leading Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over. After the court ruled that Jamie would remain on Britney’s conservatorship in Feb. 2021 — despite Britney’s protests — she requested Jodi to become the permanent conservator of her “person,” according to court documents filed on March 23 that HollywoodLife reviewed.