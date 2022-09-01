Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Regrets Slamming Grandpa Jamie: ‘He Was Trying To Be A Father’

Britney Spears’ son Jayden, 15, is opening up about the difficult situation he has with his embattled mom and her father/former conservator, Jamie Spears — and he has a few regrets. Per the Daily Mail, Britney’s sons Jayden and Sean, 16, sat down for an interview with documentarian Daphne Barak, and the exclusive comments are set to air tomorrow, Friday September 2, on ITV.

Specifically, he’s walking back comments on his grandfather Jamie, who he once called a ‘d**k’ via social media, per DM. “At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was,” he said in the interview. “She should have taken a break and relaxed.”

Jayden further said while the 13-year conservatorship perhaps dragged on too long, that Jamie didn’t deserve the hate he was getting online. He “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart,” Jayden added “He was just trying to be a father.” Jayden went so far as to use the word “regret.”

“Looking back, I regret saying all kinds of things,” the teen said. “I really feel bad. Preston and I feel bad. We want to see him. I want to see him, sit with him next to the piano, talk about my future.”

Jayden’s comments come after a particularly rough patch with his mom. After Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline gave an interview in August stating that she wasn’t seeing her boys, the newly married Slave 4 U singer understandably felt “betrayed.” “[Britney] wanted to keep her kids’ drama out of the spotlight because this is sacred to her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the August 10 report. “For [Kevin] to do this interview shows her that he has no respect for her.”

The source continued, saying that the mother of two loves her boys. “Britney is the happiest she’s ever been and she wishes her loved ones could be happy for her, including her boys,” the insider explained. “She loves them more than anything in the world and has done everything in her power to be the best mom to them. She feels like other people have helped them make up their minds about her and it’s just not fair.”