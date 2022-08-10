Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Were ‘Hateful’ At Her House Amid Feud With Kevin Federline

Three days after Kevin Federline revealed his sons with Britney Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now” in a bombshell interview with ITV, Britney, 40, has decided to unleash her thoughts on the matter via a lengthy post to Instagram. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney slammed. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”

Britney then seemingly denounced her kids for being “hateful” when they would come over her house, which was supposed to be two to three days a week but would often wind up as just one. “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she continued. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! She added, “The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … but I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!!”

The “Toxic” singer further vented about how upsetting it is to have her kids be so distant from her, and then wondered if she pushed them away by trying to build a relationship with them. “it hurts and I want to scream !!! I want to shake their shoulders and and say wake up I’m here too !!! The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!!” she exclaimed. “I always TRIED and TRIED, maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love ms so much that I might have overdone it !!!”

Britney then talked about the conversation she had with her sons when they told her they wanted to come over less, which is what Kevin spoke about in his interview with ITV. “This summer, they told me ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine. I called their dad and told him that it seems like the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh !!” she said, clearly distraught. “His words were ‘I would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you’ !!! Well after that, I haven’t seen them since !!!” She added that the ordeal is just “another way” for her family to make her feel “like absolutely nothing”.

She concluded her post by reiterating how devastated she is by Kevin speaking about her relationship with her sons and her sons’ decision to stop coming over. “I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart because it seems to me that these days, cruelty does in fact win although it’s not about winning or losing !!!” She added, “But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!!

Britney previously spoke out a out Kevin’s interview, which is airing on the British network via several clips this week. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 7.

In addition to bringing up Britney’s tumultuous relationship with her sons, Kevin also publicly supported the controversial conservatorship she was placed in between 2008 and 2021. “Jamie Spears came to me and was like, pretty much, ‘I don’t know what to do, I want to help. My daughter, I want to help’,” he recalled to ITV. “I mean this is… I saw a man that really cared and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK.” He added, “100% I feel like he saved her back then.”

Britney has made it clear she is disgusted by Kevin’s interview, which EXCLUSIVE sources reiterated to HollywoodLife. “[Britney] wanted to keep her kids’ drama out of the spotlight because this is sacred to her. For [Kevin] to do this interview shows her that he has no respect for her,” one person close to Britney told HL. A second source added that Britney is confused as to why Kevin would do such a thing.

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari, Britney’s 28-year-old husband, claimed the interview was a big money grab for Kevin. “Kevin’s gravy trail will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” he slammed. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing [sic] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] [Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”