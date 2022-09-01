Kevin Federline Admits He ‘Feels Bad’ For Britney Spears In Teaser For New Tell-All Interview

Kevin Federline revealed his feelings about Britney Spears in a brand new preview ahead of his tell-all interview with 60 Minutes Australia, released on Wednesday, August 31. In clips from his interview, Kevin, 44, admitted that there were times that he sympathized with his ex-wife. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” he said. “I still feel bad for her.”

While Kevin didn’t explain what exactly he felt bad for Britney, 40, about, it seems likely that he was referring to her long-running conservatorship, which the singer was freed from in November 2021. While very few specifics of the former backup dancer’s relationship with Britney were shown in the preview, a few clips showed Kevin grappling with different issues. “I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved,” he said in another clip. “It was amazing until it wasn’t.”

In clips released prior to the current preview, Kevin has spoken about his ex-wife’s conservatorship, and he even claimed that he felt that Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad, “saved” the singer when he put her in the conservatorship. “I feel like he saved her back then,” he said.

Another segment that’s been previewed featured Kevin speaking about his ex-wife having a strained relationship with their two sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. “It’s been a few months since they’ve actually even seen her,” he said at one point. Back when Kevin revealed that the kids haven’t spoken to their mom, Britney fired back on her Instagram Stories. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote at the time.

After the first previews of Kevin’s interview dropped, an insider close to the “Piece of Me” popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Britney was shocked for Kevin to speak publicly about the drama between the singer and her kids. “For [Kevin] to do this interview shows her that he has no respect for her,” they said. “She loves [her sons] more than anything in the world and has done everything in her power to be the best mom to them. She feels like other people have helped them make up their minds about her and it’s just not fair.”