Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He & Sean, 16, Didn’t Attend Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, broke their silence on why they didn’t attend their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June. The two teenagers, whom the singer shares with her ex husband Kevin Federline, got candid about skipping the nuptials, saying it wasn’t a “good time to go” in an interview with documentary film maker Daphne Barak for ITV, according to excerpts sourced by DailyMail. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Britney about the new interview.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” Jayden explained, per the news source. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her, I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Sadly, the relationship between the “Toxic” performer and her only children is not on “good terms” at the moment. Britney has been publicly battling Kevin after he criticized her parenting in an interview, where he claimed Sean and Jayden have decided not to see their mother at the moment. Britney shot back on Instagram, writing, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Kevin also claimed Britney’s recent provocative selfies on social media were a large part of the issue, calling it “tough” for the boys, especially since they are of high school age. Britney referenced those comments by adding, “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

In the Barak interview, Jayden stressed there was “no hate” between the boys and their mother, but he admitted, according to the outlet, that ‘it will take a lot of time and effort’ to repair their fractured relationship.” The teenager added, “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”