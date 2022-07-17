Britney Spears Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Selena Gomez Was Coming To Her Wedding: ‘She’s Special’

Britney Spears is so grateful to have friend Selena Gomez, 29, in her life. The pop star, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum from a photoshoot, thanking Selena for attending her recent wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, along with guests Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. “She came to my wedding,” Britney began, referencing Selena, before shouting out Drew and Paris, as well.

“The three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton,” she said of the famous trio of guests. There was one twist, though: Brit revealed she didn’t actually know that they would be among the 60 guests at the intimate Thousand Oaks, California affair, held on June 9.

“I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!!” she exclaimed of the surprise. Back to Selena, though, Britney went on to detail a special conversation that the two former Disney stars had at the reception — even comparing Sel to her mother Lynn Spears. “[Selena] told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times … My mother does that as well … It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts,” she said in the caption.

“Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life … [Selena] was a beautiful surprise!!!” Britney penned. The Crossroads actress also gave a shoutout to Selena’s advocacy work in the mental health space through Rare Beauty, which launched a ‘Your Words Matter’ campaign earlier this Spring. “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy,” Britney wrote.

Notably, Britney has been estranged from most of her family — including dad Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and mom Lynn — following the end of her conservatorship in Nov. 2022. Despite the drama, and previously calling out her mother’s past alleged behavior, Britney seemed to be happy with Lynn’s response to her nuptials publicly. “My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’… she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!!” Britney added. “Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you,” she ended the post.