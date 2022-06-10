Selena Gomez Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Black Dress At Britney Spears’ Wedding

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous as she attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding on June 9. The Disney alum, 29, was amongst the 60 guests at the intimate ceremony. She looked absolutely gorgeous, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high leg slit, which you can see here. Selena completed her look with her hair parted in the middle and styled in curls. She was also seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as she headed to the ceremony.

Britney and Sam’s nuptials come nine months after the fitness model, 28, popped the question in Sept. 2021 and five years together. While the Crossroads actress has teased the wedding via Instagram — including potential locations, as well as revealing that friend Donatella Versace designed her dress — it was only reported on June 8 that the wedding ceremony would be the following day. Other celebrity guests in attendance included Britney’s close friend Paris Hilton, as well as Madonna.

Notably, Britney’s family — including dad Jamie, mom Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn — were not in attendance due to fallout over the end of her conservatorship. Because of the previous conservatorship, the wedding is an even bigger deal for Britney, as she made it clear that her conservators would previously not allow her to marry and have more children while under the arrangement, despite her wishes to do so. Britney’s sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline also did not attend, although a lawyer for K-Fed insisted that they are “happy” for their mom.

While an unlikely friendship, Selena and Britney have several crossover connections. Although just over a decade apart in age, the pair both got their start with Disney. Britney was, of course, on the Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s, while Selena landed the starring role on the Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place as Alex Russo. Both also hail from the south: Brit was born and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana while Selena hails from Dallas, Texas.

Back in 2014, Selena revealed that Britney, now 40, was the main inspiration for her Stars Dance world tour, particularly the pop star’s transitional “Slave 4 U” era. “I think she’s one of the best that made that transition,” Selena said to MTV at the time, referencing Britney shedding her childhood image and embracing a sexier, more adult one. “That video [“Slave 4 U”] is so hot, it’s incredible, so I love that, and I definitely wanted to do that with my transition, but I don’t think there’s a path you have to follow. I think you just have to figure it out and hope for the best, so if it has a similarity, that’s only a compliment,” she also said at the time.

Within weeks of Selena dropping “Come & Get It,” Britney reached out to her via Twitter, which marked the beginning of their friendship. “Wow @SelenaGomez … ‘Come & Get It’ on the #mtvmovieawards was incredible! One of my favorite songs out there right now!” Britney excitedly wrote. “And thank you for all of the kind words about the VMA Slave performance … you’re too sweet! Means a lot to me,” the mom-of-two said.

Selena was taken aback to get any sort of response from the pop icon. “It was actually the second time that she tweeted me … I died the first time,” Selena confessed. “I didn’t believe it at first, but it was really sweet, because even with the inspirations through the outfits and the performances, she’s a huge inspiration when it comes to performing.”