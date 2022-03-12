Britney Spears Is Driven To Paris Hilton’s Home In A Mercedez-Benz SUV — Photos

Reunited! Britney Spears was seen in the passenger seat of a G-Wagon SUV as she approached Paris Hilton’s gated home.

Paris Hilton, 41, and Britney Spears, 40, are still BFFs! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer was spotted arriving in a chauffeured white Mercedes-Benz SUV at Paris’ gated home on Thursday, March 10. Brit’s signature blonde hair was styled in a loose wave as she kept it down, seemingly ready for a girl’s night in. At one point, the she looked down at what appeared to be a cell phone as she approached the Los Angeles area house, also revealing her dark eye makeup.

Britney’s friendship with Paris dates back to 2006 when the ladies were photographed on a night out with pal Lindsay Lohan at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The photos went on to become an iconic moment in pop culture, largely due to the intense media scrutiny all three faced at the time. Despite the headlines and fanfare, Britney and Paris remained friends as the pop star battled her 13 year long conservatorship which was finally dismissed in Nov. 2021.

The Confessions Of An Heiress author publicly supported Britney as she attempted to end her conservatorship in 2021, saying she was “so proud” of the In The Zone singer for standing up for herself. “I love her,” Paris said to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, just before Britney addressed a judge in court. “I was actually texting her last week, and she’s just so sweet and down to earth and really an amazing woman. I’m so proud of her…It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” the heiress-turned-DJ added.

Britney was also on the guest list for Paris’ three-day wedding to Carter Reum back in November, but had a pretty solid reason for not attending. The nuptials came just days after a Judge Brenda J. Penny agreed to terminate the conservatorship, which was “emotional” for the pop star. “She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence,” a source told Page Six.

During COVID, Paris revealed that she had actually seen Britney in person for a dinner date in Malibu. “I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much,” Paris also said back in Sept. 2020. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about [the conservatorship] with her.”