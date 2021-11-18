Britney Spears Was Invited To Paris Hilton’s Wedding: Why She Didn’t Go

Paris Hilton’s three-day wedding celebration was a star-studded event, but one good friend who was missing was Britney Spears. Here’s why.

Paris Hilton‘s three-day wedding to Carter Reum was attended by stars like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle and Kim Richards, both of whom are Paris’ aunts. However, Paris’ good friend, Britney Spears, was nowhere to be seen. So what happened?

Britney was invited to Saturday’s closing event — a dinner from Angelini Osteria and a party at the estate of Paris’ late grandfather in Bel-Air on Nov. 13 — but the singer passed on attending the big bash, according to Page Six. Even though Paris asked Britney to come to the event after the crew for her new show, Paris in Love, stopped filming — due to accommodate Britney’s shyness — Britney was too “emotional” just 48 hours after a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship.

“She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence,” a source told the outlet.

While the reasoning for her absence is totally understandable, it would have been nice to see Britney at Paris’ wedding. Their friendship goes way back. Not only did they famously get into a car with Lindsay Lohan in 2006, after partying the night away together, but they’ve sustained their friendship over the last two decades. And Paris recently opened up about her longtime pal.

“I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much,” Paris revealed in Sept. 2020. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about [the conservatorship] with her.”

Then, when Britney’s fight to end her conservatorship heated up in 2021, Paris threw her support behind the pop star and honored her in a passage published by Time Magazine this past Sept.

“When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She’s iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop-music history,” Paris wrote. “When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel.”