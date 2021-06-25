Paris Hilton Shouts ‘Free Britney’ At DJ Gig While Rocking ‘Toxic’ Style Dress: ‘We Love You’

Paris Hilton sent some love to old friend Britney Spears during her Las Vegas DJ set just one day after the pop star bravely shared her controversial conservatorship experience in court.

Paris Hilton, 40, is supporting her old pal Britney Spears, 39. Following Britney’s harrowing testimony in court related to her controversial conservatorship, Paris made it abundantly clear that she was onboard for the #FreeBritney movement at her DJ set in Las Vegas on Thursday night (June 24). While Paris was playing the show, she yelled to the crowd, “We love you, Britney. Free Britney,” and the audience went wild in response. Paris also paid homage to the pop star by wearing a dress that bore a striking resemblance to Britney’s ensemble in her “Toxic” music video from 2003. Video of Paris’ pro-Britney remarks can be seen HERE.

As fans know, Paris and Britney go way back. The pair and Lindsay Lohan were known in 2006 as “The Holy Trinity” after they were all captured in a car together by paparazzi. While they seemed to drift as the years went on, Paris spoke up about Britney’s conservatorship in Aug. 2020. “It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” the socialite told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child.”

Britney did not hold back at her June 23 court hearing. During her 24 minute statement, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” songstress compared dad Jamie Spears, the co-conservator of her estate, to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over the superstar. She also alleged that her conservators “won’t let me have a baby” with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, due to an IUD she allegedly can’t remove under the conservatorship. Britney also said she wanted to “sue” her family for their actions.

After her comments to the judge, Brit’s dad Jamie, 68, and mom Lynne Spears, 66, released statements through their attorneys. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen read in a statement, according to Us Weekly. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.” Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, also reportedly claimed she was a “very concerned mother” after the hearing.

Britney has been under a court-ordered conservatorship for the past 13 years, which came following a series of psychiatric hospitalizations in early 2008. Jamie is currently co-conservator, along with the wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust, over Britney’s estate, meaning he controls her finances and career. Britney was in court seeking to have her dad replaced as her conservator by Jodi Montgomery, her temporary care manager and conservator of her person. However, during her testimony, Britney revealed that she wants to be free of the conservatorship altogether. The ongoing conservatorship battle was the subject of the February 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears.