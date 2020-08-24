Paris Hilton Admits She Thinks Pal Britney Spears Is Being ‘Treated Like A Child’ Under Conservatorship

It is ‘breaking’ Paris Hilton’s heart to watch Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle. She says she ‘can’t imagine’ having to live a life where other ‘people have so much control.’

Paris Hilton can’t believe that Britney Spears‘ life has been legally micromanaged by a conservatorship for the past 12 years. The 38-year-old’s finances, medical care, business decisions and more have been under the control of her dad Jamie Spears, 68, and several others ever since 2008. Paris thinks it is time Britney gets to live her life as an adult, and not be “treated like a child” anymore. The 39-year-old entrepreneur told the U.K.’s the Sunday Times that, “It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her.”

“It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that,” Paris added. The pair was once casual party pals around 2006, in between Britney’s divorce from husband Kevin Federline, 42, and her 2007 breakdown that eventually led to her conservatorship.

Many of Britney’s fans agree with Paris, as the #FreeBritney movement has existed in recent years to get the singer released from her conservatorship. Even Britney’s 55-hour first husband Jason Alexander attended a fan rally outside an Aug. 19 hearing in her case that was taking place inside downtown Los Angeles courthouse.

He told a fan during an Instagram Live session that he had just texted with Britney the night before. “She seems well. She’s got good hopes for today, but we’re all curious to see what’s going to happen,” Jason explained. As far as the #FreeBritney movement, the Louisiana native said, “She loves you guys. I think it’s what she wants to be saying but is not able to. I think it’s awesome that you guys are doing this.”

Britney’s lawyers weren’t in court that day to try to end her conservatorship, but rather to prevent her dad from becoming her sole conservator again. He had hired case manager Jodi Montgomery to in Sept. 2019 oversee Britney’s health and affairs starting in Jan. 2020 due to Jamie’s ongoing health crisis.

Now that Jamie’s medical condition is improving, Britney requested in legal documents that her father not be reinstated as her sole conservator. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com, Britney “strongly prefers” that, a “qualified corporate fiduciary [is] appointed to serve in this role” when it comes to her estate and finances, and that Jodi be the permanent conservator over her person. Britney ”without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person be made permanent,” according to the docs. No decision was made on Aug. 19, and the hearing was continued to a later date.